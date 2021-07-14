Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Down 3.2%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.88. 14,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,396,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on VET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $17,548,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 76.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 801,877 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 104.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 746,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 217.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 647,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

