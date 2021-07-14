Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares were down 6.1% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 34,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,899,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Specifically, COO John Noel Strickland sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $606,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $730,449.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,360 shares of company stock worth $2,940,876 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $501.91 million, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 559,718 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $345,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 202,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $173,000. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

