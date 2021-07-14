VerusCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,441.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002856 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $58.68 million and $12,441.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00116299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00153844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,495.47 or 0.99988653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.45 or 0.00936791 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,227,281 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

