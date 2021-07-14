VerusCoin (VRSC) Market Capitalization Tops $56.24 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002716 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $56.24 million and approximately $15,252.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00041952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00112838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00151247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,723.03 or 0.99960272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.26 or 0.00953871 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,238,285 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

