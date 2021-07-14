Verve Therapeutics (NYSE:VERV) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:VERV) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $48.20, but opened at $50.68. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 2,663 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Master Fu bought 370,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Also, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $5,225,000.00.

About Verve Therapeutics (NYSE:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

