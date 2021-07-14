Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.94

Shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 1371244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.
VSPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93.
About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR)
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
