Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.94

Shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 1371244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

VSPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Vesper Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.