VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.21.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

VICI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.30. 157,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,173. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.44.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

