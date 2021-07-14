Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VTXPF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Victrex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.32 price objective on shares of Victrex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.66.

Victrex stock remained flat at $$36.32 during trading on Wednesday. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90. Victrex has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.30.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

