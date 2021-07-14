Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VINP. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

VINP stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $694.51 million and a P/E ratio of 27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

