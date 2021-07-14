Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $20.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000299 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 6,194.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00068808 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00042549 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

