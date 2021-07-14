Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 15,174 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $700,583.58.

Shares of VIR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,849. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

