Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,883 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $33,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,450,000 after purchasing an additional 962,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 706,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,440,000 after purchasing an additional 247,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,635,000 after purchasing an additional 83,553 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 66,202 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIRT stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.29. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

