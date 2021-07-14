Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,889,000 after acquiring an additional 171,490 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,614 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,590,000 after purchasing an additional 140,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.63. The stock had a trading volume of 429,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,761. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $180.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

