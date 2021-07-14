Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 204 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.51.

BMRN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.12. 1,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,767. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $365,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,672 shares of company stock worth $4,916,443. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

