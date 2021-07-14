Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $506,000 Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRMY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRMY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.88. 254,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.41. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

