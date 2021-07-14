Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $953,000 Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BeiGene by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after buying an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $2,339,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,275,000. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,359,118.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.53, for a total value of $3,313,895.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,081,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,024,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,096. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.63.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $330.35 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $204.17 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

