Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTA opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

