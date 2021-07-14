Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Four Corners Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,306,000 after buying an additional 1,058,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,944,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,300,000 after buying an additional 584,559 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2,666.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 518,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 500,168 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,764,000 after buying an additional 371,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

FCPT stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.07.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.