Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 0.8% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191,872 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,620,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,791 shares in the last quarter.

IAU stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.73. 154,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,123,080. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.63.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

