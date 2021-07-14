Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,287 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,152,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 898,960 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,523,000 after purchasing an additional 414,754 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,897. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.