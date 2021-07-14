Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,924,000 after buying an additional 10,313,342 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,055,000 after purchasing an additional 738,620 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,530,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,314,000 after purchasing an additional 582,935 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,065,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,068,000 after purchasing an additional 65,655 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $102.46. 15,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.19. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.31 and a 1-year high of $102.53.

