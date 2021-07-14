Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $6.89 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

SPEM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.63. 11,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

