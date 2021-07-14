Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 3,467 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after buying an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,492,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,897,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,123,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,006,060 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.93.

