Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

FLOT stock remained flat at $$50.80 during trading on Wednesday. 736,505 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80.

