Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 445,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.01. The stock had a trading volume of 64,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.35. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

