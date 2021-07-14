Vivo Capital Fund Ix, L.P. Sells 201,620 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TARS) major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Ix, L.P. sold 201,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $5,857,061.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Fund Ix, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Vivo Capital Fund Ix, L.P. sold 55,684 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $1,658,826.36.

Shares of NYSE:TARS opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.