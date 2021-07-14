Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Plans €0.14 Dividend

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Volta Finance stock opened at GBX 6.05 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 28.46 and a quick ratio of 28.18. Volta Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.30 ($0.08). The firm has a market cap of £2.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.07.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

