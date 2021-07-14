Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Plans €0.14 Dividend

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Volta Finance stock opened at GBX 6.05 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 28.46 and a quick ratio of 28.18. Volta Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.30 ($0.08). The firm has a market cap of £2.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.07.
Volta Finance Company Profile
