Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,560,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,306 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 6.19% of Vonage worth $183,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $48,739,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vonage by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,873 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vonage during the first quarter worth about $10,068,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $8,628,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the first quarter worth about $4,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

VG stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -107.77, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

