Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.00 Million

Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce $378.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $391.73 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $343.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,900. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

