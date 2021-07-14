Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VYGR. Compass Point began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Shares of VYGR stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. 1,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,863. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $134.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 736,668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 389,434 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.