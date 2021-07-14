Wagerr Price Tops $0.0335 on Major Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and $12,712.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009297 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00252133 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,301,478 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

