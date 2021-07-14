WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of WKME opened at $29.58 on Monday. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

