Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 121.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

