Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $533.62 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $549.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $506.94.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

