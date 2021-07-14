Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 100,220 Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 100,220 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPFH. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,127,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $7,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,020,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after buying an additional 511,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 489,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,204,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPFH opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

