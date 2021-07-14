Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,799 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,791,000 after purchasing an additional 98,919 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,565,000 after acquiring an additional 686,990 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Horizon by 10.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,870,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,094,000 after buying an additional 758,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Horizon by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,753,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,116,000 after buying an additional 312,512 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,264 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHN stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

