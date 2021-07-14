Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAXU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $10.39.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

