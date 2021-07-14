Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

HLT opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $132.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

