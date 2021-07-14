Walleye Trading LLC Acquires New Stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONCU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

