Walleye Trading LLC Invests $248,000 in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,261,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $347,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,995,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $456,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUSGU opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

