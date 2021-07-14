Walleye Trading LLC Sells 1,745 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Walleye Trading LLC lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter worth $305,000. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

NYSE:IIF opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.