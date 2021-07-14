Walleye Trading LLC Sells 1,882 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Walleye Trading LLC lowered its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 659.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,379 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after buying an additional 2,800,320 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after buying an additional 1,971,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNS. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.