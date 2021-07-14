Wanderport Co. (OTCMKTS:WDRP) Short Interest Update

Wanderport Co. (OTCMKTS:WDRP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 258.8% from the June 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,089,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WDRP opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Wanderport has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Get Wanderport alerts:

About Wanderport

Wanderport Corporation distributes hemp-based food, beverages, and consumer products. It offers food and beverage products, such as hemp coffees, proteins, and seeds; dietary supplements, and body and skincare products, as well as accessories. The company sells its products online through its wanderbrands.com website.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Wanderport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wanderport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.