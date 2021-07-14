Warburg Research Reiterates €280.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €280.00 ($329.41) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €258.63 ($304.26).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €215.25 ($253.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €219.63. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

