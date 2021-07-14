Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of WAFD traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $31.33. 12,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,513. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

