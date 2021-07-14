Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:WSTG) Director Carol Dibattiste Purchases 1,000 Shares

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:WSTG) Director Carol Dibattiste acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $24,680.00.

WSTG opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

