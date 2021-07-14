Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.15). Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2021 earnings at ($7.80) EPS.

RARE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.19.

Shares of RARE opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.89. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $72.83 and a 1-year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,614 shares of company stock worth $4,141,046. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,923,000 after buying an additional 174,709 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,554,000 after buying an additional 186,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,903,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,574,000 after acquiring an additional 99,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

