Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cedar Fair (FUN)

Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/13/2021 – Cedar Fair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

7/12/2021 – Cedar Fair was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/6/2021 – Cedar Fair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Cedar Fair was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/30/2021 – Cedar Fair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

FUN opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

