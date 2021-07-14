Weld Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Weld Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

