Weld Capital Management LLC Increases Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $351.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $12,576,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,697,026.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,378.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,788 shares of company stock worth $70,935,513 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

